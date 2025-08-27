Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.1250.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,742. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,708. The trade was a 80.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,041 shares of company stock worth $5,320,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 0.94. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

