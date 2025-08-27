Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $42.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.3077.
Several research firms have weighed in on CGNX. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Melius upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.
Shares of CGNX opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. Cognex has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $45.03.
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%.The company had revenue of $249.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.
Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.
