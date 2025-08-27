Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

Get Forward Air alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FWRD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Forward Air Stock Up 0.5%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 812.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 81.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 26.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 207.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $921.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.43. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.24). Forward Air had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $618.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($23.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Forward Air will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.