GAP (GAP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $3.7272 billion for the quarter. GAP has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. GAP had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GAP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GAP opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. GAP has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.15.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GAP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,407,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,322 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GAP by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 146.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 123,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,516 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in GAP by 10.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GAP by 85.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

