Brokerages Set TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Price Target at $34.57

Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.5714.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TWFG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TWFG from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TWFG from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TWFG from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th.
Shares of TWFG stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90. TWFG has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 105.86 and a current ratio of 105.86.
TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.
