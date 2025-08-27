Kinross Gold Q1 EPS Lifted by Raymond James Financial

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Raymond James Financial upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Raymond James Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on K. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.25.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$27.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$11.28 and a 12-month high of C$28.03. The company has a market cap of C$24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 18,834 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.27, for a total transaction of C$400,599.18. Also, Senior Officer Lucas Crosby sold 12,660 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$271,920.34. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.