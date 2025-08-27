Q4 Earnings Forecast for CVE:DB Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Decibel Cannabis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of CVE DB opened at C$0.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.03. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.

Insider Activity

About Decibel Cannabis

In other Decibel Cannabis news, Senior Officer Benjamin Sze purchased 596,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$44,700.00. Also, Director Jakob Ripshtein purchased 361,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,075.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,107,000 shares of company stock worth $82,275. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.