Q4 Earnings Forecast for CVE:DB Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Decibel Cannabis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.
Decibel Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of CVE DB opened at C$0.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.03. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.
Insider Activity
About Decibel Cannabis
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.
Read More
