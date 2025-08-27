Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avnet FY2026 Earnings

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Avnet in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $4.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.17. The consensus estimate for Avnet’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. Avnet has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Avnet by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Avnet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

