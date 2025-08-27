Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LOW FY2027 Earnings

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $13.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.42. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $258.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.26. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.