FY2026 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Reduced by Analyst

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Champion Iron in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CLSA raised Champion Iron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$3.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.19. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$3.29 and a 52-week high of C$6.90.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

