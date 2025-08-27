What is Cantor Fitzgerald’s Estimate for ZM FY2026 Earnings?

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Zoom Communications in a research note issued on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.24. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zoom Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.30.

Zoom Communications Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $78.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.68. Zoom Communications has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $200,933.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,015.84. This trade represents a 35.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,871,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,802.50. This trade represents a 80.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,542 shares of company stock worth $6,855,623. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

