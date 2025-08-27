William Blair Decreases Earnings Estimates for Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 22nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ROST stock opened at $148.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.22.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,182,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,998,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $521,159,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,008 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $504,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,571 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

