Roth Capital Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Target

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Target in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 21st. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.01 EPS.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS.
Target Stock Performance
TGT opened at $96.19 on Monday. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average of $103.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
