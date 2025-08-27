Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.87.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $488.59 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $374.46 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.91. The company has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

