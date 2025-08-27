DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

DTE Energy stock opened at $138.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $583,621.09. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,964,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,439,307,000 after buying an additional 1,042,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,558,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,833,000 after acquiring an additional 222,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,535,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,732,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,184,000 after acquiring an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

