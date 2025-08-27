Q1 EPS Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Lifted by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Raymond James Financial increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now expects that the mining company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE AEM opened at $139.59 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

