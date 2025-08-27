Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of TT Q3 Earnings

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Trane Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $12.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $458.60.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $426.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.88. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $476.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

