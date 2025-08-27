Sidoti Csr Issues Optimistic Estimate for FLXS Earnings

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Flexsteel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Flexsteel Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 1.4%

FLXS stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $240.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.56. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Flexsteel Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 4,864.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 5,214.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

