Kinross Gold Q4 EPS Boosted by Raymond James Financial

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now expects that the mining company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

NYSE KGC opened at $20.24 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 120,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 43,595 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,230,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,587,000 after acquiring an additional 975,147 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 365.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,876,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,447 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

