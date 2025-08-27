Raymond James Financial Comments on CVE:BRC Q1 Earnings

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Blackrock Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Blackrock Silver’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

BRC opened at C$0.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Blackrock Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$184.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 3.19.

In other Blackrock Silver news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 693,500 shares of Blackrock Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,637.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,883,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,038. Insiders own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

