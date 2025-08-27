Brokers Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Q1 Earnings

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.14.

TSE ABX opened at C$37.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The company has a market cap of C$45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$21.73 and a 1 year high of C$37.07.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

