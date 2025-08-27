What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for APA FY2025 Earnings?

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APA. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.23. APA has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 2,709.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in APA by 499.2% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in APA by 6,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in APA by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

