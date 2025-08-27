National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NESR opened at $8.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $841.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.39. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

