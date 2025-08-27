FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Innventure Issued By Sidoti Csr

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Innventure in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Innventure’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

INV stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Innventure has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Innventure ( NASDAQ:INV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.43). Innventure had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 20,429.67%.The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Innventure by 937.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,074,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after buying an additional 2,778,036 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Innventure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innventure by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC grew its position in Innventure by 899.9% in the 2nd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 143,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 129,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Innventure by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 39,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

