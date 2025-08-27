Cormark Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TSE:NWH Earnings

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41.

