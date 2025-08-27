Cormark Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TSE:NWH Earnings

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- What is a Dividend King?
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.