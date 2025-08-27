Litchfield Hills Research Weighs in on ADIL Q3 Earnings

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) – Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04.

ADIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adial Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ADIL stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.