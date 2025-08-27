Roth Capital Issues Negative Estimate for Cingulate Earnings

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cingulate in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.75). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cingulate’s current full-year earnings is ($11.69) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cingulate’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Cingulate from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cingulate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Cingulate Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $4.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. Cingulate has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

