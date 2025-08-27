Wedbush Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.43. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 2,364.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,349,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 42,923 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,030.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.