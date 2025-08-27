Q3 EPS Estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Increased by Analyst

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $366,959,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 89.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,569,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $761,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292,873 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,046,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,537 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,140.8% in the first quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 5,929,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $224,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

