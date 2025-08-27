Q3 EPS Estimates for HudBay Minerals Decreased by Analyst

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Raymond James Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HudBay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get HudBay Minerals alerts:

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Veritas upgraded HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. HudBay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,286 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 77,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0073 dividend. This is a boost from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

About HudBay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.