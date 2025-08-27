Q3 EPS Estimates for HudBay Minerals Decreased by Analyst

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Raymond James Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HudBay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of HBM stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. HudBay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,286 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 77,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0073 dividend. This is a boost from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
