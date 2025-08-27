Q3 EPS Estimates for Barrick Mining Raised by Analyst

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Raymond James Financial upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Barrick Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Mining’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Barrick Mining from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Barrick Mining Trading Up 1.9%

B opened at $26.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Mining has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

