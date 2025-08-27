Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.30 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

KC opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $21,076,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $16,345,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 50.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 410,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2,541.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4,098.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 873,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

