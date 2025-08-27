Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

TVTX stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Further Reading

