Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visteon from $106.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visteon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Visteon Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of VC stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.35. Visteon has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $127.84.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.12 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,925.70. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total transaction of $81,713.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,872.82. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,102 shares of company stock worth $1,538,595. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 28.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,222,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,364,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Visteon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Visteon by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Visteon by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

