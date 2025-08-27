LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $692.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.32.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.25%.The company had revenue of $155.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 894.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 354.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

