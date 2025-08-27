Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Lifezone Metals Price Performance

Shares of LZM opened at $4.72 on Friday. Lifezone Metals has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

Get Lifezone Metals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifezone Metals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Lifezone Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Lifezone Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lifezone Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Lifezone Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lifezone Metals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.