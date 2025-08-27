Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAIY opened at $9.51 on Friday. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

