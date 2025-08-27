Q3 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Lifted by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.76.

TSE:CG opened at C$10.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.72 and a 1 year high of C$10.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

