Brokers Set Expectations for Franco-Nevada Q3 Earnings

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James Financial increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$262.00 to C$267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$272.00 to C$266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$237.00.

FNV stock opened at C$257.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.51, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$157.70 and a one year high of C$257.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$228.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$224.21.

In related news, Director Boris De Vries sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$241.96, for a total transaction of C$362,932.65. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$232.91, for a total transaction of C$3,319,153.38. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration.

