TSE:TFP Q3 EPS Forecast Increased by Raymond James Financial

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2025

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFPFree Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

