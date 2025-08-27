Cormark Estimates Sutter Gold Mining’s Q3 Earnings (CVE:SGM)

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sutter Gold Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, August 21st. Cormark analyst M. Whale anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Sutter Gold Mining alerts:

Sutter Gold Mining Stock Up ?

Sutter Gold Mining stock opened at C$0.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. Sutter Gold Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.