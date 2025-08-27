Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for PRU Q3 Earnings

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Prudential Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.72. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:PRU opened at $109.45 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average of $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

