Bath & Body Works (BBWI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Bath & Body Works to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $1.5521 billion for the quarter. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.380 EPS.Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bath & Body Works to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 6.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 155.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

