Q3 EPS Estimate for Lisata Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lisata Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lisata Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lisata Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on Lisata Therapeutics from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lisata Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Report on LSTA

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Lisata Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. Lisata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Lisata Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.