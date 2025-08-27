Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Murphy USA Q3 Earnings

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.19. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.30 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.92 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.29.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $378.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $345.23 and a 52 week high of $561.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.68 and its 200-day moving average is $442.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

In other Murphy USA news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total value of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,337,979.58. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. This represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Murphy USA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

