Autodesk (ADSK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $2.44 per share and revenue of $1.7247 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.0%

ADSK stock opened at $282.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.80. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $410,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 220,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after buying an additional 26,927 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

