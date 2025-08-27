Cool (CLCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $81.9170 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.
Cool Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of Cool stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $419.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.61. Cool has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $12.41.
Cool Company Profile
