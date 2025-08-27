AirJoule Technologies (AIRJ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 14, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect AirJoule Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AirJoule Technologies alerts:

AirJoule Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AirJoule Technologies stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. AirJoule Technologies has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $11.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirJoule Technologies

In other AirJoule Technologies news, CFO Stephen S. Pang sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $32,296.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,522.70. This trade represents a 33.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 15,036 shares of company stock valued at $63,602 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AirJoule Technologies by 111.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 272,253 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in AirJoule Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AirJoule Technologies by 46.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AirJoule Technologies by 103.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AirJoule Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirJoule Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirJoule Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirJoule Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.