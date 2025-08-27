America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $394.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.32. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $370.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 88,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $5,008,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,428,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,272,829.54. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 154,269 shares of company stock worth $8,689,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 492.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1,316.3% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 264.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

