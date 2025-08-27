Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INVA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Innoviva Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.38. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

